Overview

Dr. James Fordice, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Fordice works at Middle Tennessee Ear Nose and Throat PC in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.