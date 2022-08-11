Dr. James Fordice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fordice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fordice, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fordice, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Fordice works at
Locations
-
1
Middle Tennessee Ear Nose and Throat PC300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 375, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 703-2197
-
2
Middle Tennessee Ear Nose and Throat PC1370 Gateway Blvd Ste 100, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fordice?
I have had a chronic cough for years and have been to many many doctors without any results. I went to an allergist that sent me to Dr. Fordice and he obviously had read my file and and gave me a new med that is helping my chronic cough without suggesting a slew of tests that I had had many times. Med is not 100% cure but helps greatly. Afterword, (wondering about it since it is not a standard treatment for cough) I did some research of my own and discovered that it was a relatively new treatment that is working in some patients so apparently he does keep up with his medical field! I was impressed the first visit and was convinced it was a Godsend (as I had prayed before he entered the room!) I told him he was a genius in my book! (Who had a little help maybe from Above as well) As all doctors are, he was a bit brisk and rushed second visit but to be expected of any doctor with the stresses they have. Third visit I felt like I was listened to…no complaints.
About Dr. James Fordice, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1801878905
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fordice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fordice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fordice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fordice works at
Dr. Fordice has seen patients for Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fordice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fordice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fordice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fordice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fordice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.