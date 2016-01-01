Overview

Dr. J Kenneth Ford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Ford works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

