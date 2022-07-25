Overview

Dr. James Forage, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Forage works at The Spine and Brain Institute in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.