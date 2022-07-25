See All Neurosurgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. James Forage, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Forage, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Forage works at The Spine and Brain Institute in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

    The Spine and Brain Institute
    861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 896-0940
    St Michaels Labs Las Vegas Inc
    2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 586-3211
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 851-0792
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center
  • Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 25, 2022
    On May 25, 2022, I was put on an Emergency flight because I needed an Emergency Laminectomy L/S. I was kept sedated so that I wouldn't try to move. I had lost control of my bodily functions, couldn't walk, was in extreme pain and was facing the rest of my life paralyzed in diapers and a wheelchair. I didn't know who Dr James Forage was until after my surgery. As soon as I woke up I immediately knew I had been fixed. He was standing next to my bed and he explained I was extremely close to being paralyzed. I was so relieved I told him he was like a Saint! He smiled and said "I just did what I knew had to be done." If I would have listened to another surgeon I was sent to, I would be paralyzed today. I highly recommend Dr James Forage. He saved my life. And if I ever need spinal surgery again I will only go to him.
    Annamarie — Jul 25, 2022
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Forage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forage has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Forage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

