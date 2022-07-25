Dr. James Forage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Forage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Forage, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Forage works at
Locations
The Spine and Brain Institute861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 896-0940
St Michaels Labs Las Vegas Inc2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 586-3211
Primary8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 851-0792Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On May 25, 2022, I was put on an Emergency flight because I needed an Emergency Laminectomy L/S. I was kept sedated so that I wouldn't try to move. I had lost control of my bodily functions, couldn't walk, was in extreme pain and was facing the rest of my life paralyzed in diapers and a wheelchair. I didn't know who Dr James Forage was until after my surgery. As soon as I woke up I immediately knew I had been fixed. He was standing next to my bed and he explained I was extremely close to being paralyzed. I was so relieved I told him he was like a Saint! He smiled and said "I just did what I knew had to be done." If I would have listened to another surgeon I was sent to, I would be paralyzed today. I highly recommend Dr James Forage. He saved my life. And if I ever need spinal surgery again I will only go to him.
About Dr. James Forage, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1699732917
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Ucla Mc
- Los Angeles County Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Univ of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forage accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forage works at
Dr. Forage has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forage speaks French and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Forage. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forage.
