Dr. James Foote, MD

General Surgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Foote, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM)|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.

Dr. Foote works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Bariatrics, Holland MI
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste B01, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • North Ottawa Community Health System
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He listened & then ordered a test to take a look at my 11 year old lap band
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. James Foote, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255372504
    Education & Certifications

    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)|Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus
    • Butterworth Hospital
    • Wayne State University (SOM)|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Foote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foote works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Foote’s profile.

    Dr. Foote has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

