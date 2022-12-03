Overview

Dr. James Foote, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM)|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, North Ottawa Community Health System and Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital.



Dr. Foote works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.