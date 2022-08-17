Dr. James Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Foley, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Foley works at
Locations
-
1
Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Musculoskeletal Institute1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 155, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Directions (262) 544-5311
-
3
Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin1111 Delafield St Ste 120, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 544-5311
-
4
ProHealth Care Medical CenterS69W15636 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Directions (262) 544-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
I was very impressed with the time Dr. Foley took with me regarding my injury. Many doctors are in and out in just a few minutes. Everything was explained to me clearly and all my questions were answered. I especially like that all visits - including surgery - are in one location. Everything went very well and I'm happy with the results. I will definitely use Dr. Foley for any future medical needs. All the staff at OAW are very nice and helpful, including Laurie, his assistant.
About Dr. James Foley, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659467132
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.