Dr. James Flynn, MD
Overview
Dr. James Flynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey At Newark and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He introduced himself and we talked a little about why I was sent to him from my spine Doctor. We did discuss what might be needed to be done to correct my nerve problems below my knee and in my ankle area. He explained what he would do during surgery to both areasand stressed that the surgeries in both locations may need more surgery if the first one didn't completely fix the problem. He took the time to explain everything completely and in terms I could understand.
About Dr. James Flynn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
- Pennstate Milton Hershey Med Center
- University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of New Jersey At Newark
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flynn speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
