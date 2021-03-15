Dr. James Flynn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Flynn, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Flynn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
James M Flynn, DPM5100 N Brookline Ave Ste 375, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 943-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve known Dr. Flynn for over 40 years. If I have a problem with my feet, I go to him for expert treatment and advice. He or his staff return my phone calls and I am able to get a fast appointment.
About Dr. James Flynn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.
