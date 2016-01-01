Overview

Dr. James Floyd, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Floyd works at Manatee Senior Care in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.