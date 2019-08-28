Dr. James Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fleming, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fleming, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Fleming works at
Locations
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 595-3006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Church Health Center of Memphis Inc1350 Concourse Ave Ste 142, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 272-0003
UT Hamilton Eye Institute930 Madison Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-6650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fleming treated me in 1988 when I was involved in a Head Trauma injury and was taken to the MED. Several other doctors were involved but Dr. Fleming is the main physician I saw after my release. Dr. Fleming and his staff are the best. They were always very polite and understanding. I had three more out patient surgeries and Dr. Fleming was there and always consulted with me on a personal level. He described the procedures in detail and either Dr. Fleming or his staff checked on me after the surgery.
About Dr. James Fleming, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1477510857
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Memphis City Hosp
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.