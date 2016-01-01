See All Psychiatrists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. James Fleming, MD

Psychiatry
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Fleming, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Community Hospital - Fairfax and Mercyone Centerville Medical Center.

Dr. Fleming works at Trumpet Behavioral Health LLC in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Trumpet Behavioral Health LLC
    618 Se 4th St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 213-1885
    3216 Gillham Plz Ste 210, Kansas City, MO 64109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 213-1885

  • Community Hospital - Fairfax
  • Mercyone Centerville Medical Center

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Family Psychotherapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. James Fleming, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386614949
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fleming has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

