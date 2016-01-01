Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Fleming, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Fleming, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Community Hospital - Fairfax and Mercyone Centerville Medical Center.
Locations
Trumpet Behavioral Health LLC618 Se 4th St, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 213-1885
- 2 3216 Gillham Plz Ste 210, Kansas City, MO 64109 Directions (816) 213-1885
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital - Fairfax
- Mercyone Centerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Fleming, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1386614949
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
