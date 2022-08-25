See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. James Fleischli, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Fleischli, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Fleischli works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OrthoCarolina Hand Center
    1915 Randolph Rd Fl 1, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr Fleischli is extremely determined to fix your issues. He takes time to make sure you understand your choices and never tries to sway you. He actually cares about his patients and their outcomes. I highly recommend him if you have a knee or shoulder issue.
    Jonathan — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. James Fleischli, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376526624
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Med Ins
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Dartmouth College
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fleischli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleischli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleischli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleischli works at OrthoCarolina Hand Center in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fleischli’s profile.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

