Dr. James Fleischli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fleischli, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fleischli, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Fleischli works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoCarolina Hand Center1915 Randolph Rd Fl 1, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleischli?
Dr Fleischli is extremely determined to fix your issues. He takes time to make sure you understand your choices and never tries to sway you. He actually cares about his patients and their outcomes. I highly recommend him if you have a knee or shoulder issue.
About Dr. James Fleischli, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376526624
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Ins
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischli works at
Dr. Fleischli speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.