Overview

Dr. James Fitzgibbons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Fitzgibbons works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Systemic Chondromalacia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.