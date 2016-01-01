Overview

Dr. James Fitzgerald III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgerald III works at New England Molecular Imaging LLC in Bedford, NH with other offices in Derry, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.