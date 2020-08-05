Overview

Dr. James Fitts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Fitts works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.