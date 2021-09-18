Overview

Dr. James Fischer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Fischer works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.