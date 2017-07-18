Dr. James Fiorica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fiorica, MD
Dr. James Fiorica, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Physicians1888 Hillview St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8383
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor and surgeon. Had laparoscopic total hysterectomy, was extremely pleased with lack of post-op pain and recovery time. Recommend highly.
About Dr. James Fiorica, MD
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fiorica has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiorica accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiorica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiorica has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiorica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.