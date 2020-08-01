Dr. James Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Field, MD
Dr. James Field, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Hometown Pediatrics9250 Pinecroft Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 932-5753
Surgical Group of the Woodlands9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-1313Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Think he is a very personable and extremely professional surgeon! I would recommend to all whom need surgery!
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1801896477
- University Tx Health Scie Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Field has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.