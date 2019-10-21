Dr. James Fiechtl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiechtl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fiechtl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Fiechtl, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Orthopedics- Franklin206 Bedford Way, Franklin, TN 37064 Directions (615) 790-3290Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Williamson Medical Center3000 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Wonderful bedside manner. Attentive, sharp, caring. Barely felt the knee injection and got excellent results
About Dr. James Fiechtl, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164519294
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
