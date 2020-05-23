See All Plastic Surgeons in Aurora, IL
Dr. James Ferlmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Ferlmann, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (35)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Ferlmann, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Ferlmann works at Practice in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD
Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD
8 (84)
View Profile
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
10 (481)
View Profile
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
10 (434)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    2040 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 922-8825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Principal Life
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ferlmann?

    May 23, 2020
    I am 5’ 2” and 105 lbs. I had elective breast augmentation to go from a AA to B. It looks so natural and feels natural. It has been 5 years since my surgery and I am still beyond happy. Best decision I have ever made.
    Samantha T. — May 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Ferlmann, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Ferlmann, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ferlmann to family and friends

    Dr. Ferlmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ferlmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Ferlmann, MD.

    About Dr. James Ferlmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558369371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterain St Lukes Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois Metropolitan Group Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferlmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferlmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferlmann has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferlmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferlmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferlmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferlmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferlmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Ferlmann, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.