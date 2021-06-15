Dr. James Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fenton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fenton, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Thoracic1675 Watertower Pl Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 999-4370Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fenton is very easy going and knowledgable. He took the time to explain my condition in a very comprehensive manner. He is a delightful person. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. James Fenton, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
