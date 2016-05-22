Dr. Fenley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Fenley Jr works at
Locations
Act Hhc1220 Willis Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (800) 539-4228
Outreach Community Care Network Inc240 N Frederick Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-5569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr fenley is a great Dr I'm going to sure miss him on haven't ever had a dr who cared I have been seeing him 3 years and so depressed and disappointed that he is moving his practice to Florida bc i know I'm not going to find a dr like him going to miss you so much thanks for everything. yours truly .Robbie wiggley ??
About Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1508819269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
