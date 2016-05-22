See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Fenley Jr works at SMA Behavorial in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Act Hhc
    1220 Willis Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 539-4228
  2. 2
    Outreach Community Care Network Inc
    240 N Frederick Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 255-5569

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    May 22, 2016
    Dr fenley is a great Dr I'm going to sure miss him on haven't ever had a dr who cared I have been seeing him 3 years and so depressed and disappointed that he is moving his practice to Florida bc i know I'm not going to find a dr like him going to miss you so much thanks for everything. yours truly .Robbie wiggley ??
    24 in Carrollton Ga — May 22, 2016
    Photo: Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD.

    About Dr. James Fenley Jr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508819269
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fenley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fenley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Fenley Jr works at SMA Behavorial in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fenley Jr's profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenley Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

