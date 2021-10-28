Dr. James Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Feldman, MD
Dr. James Feldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Katy Office1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 130, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 392-3401
Katy Cardiology18400 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 464-2928
Memorial City Cardiology Associates915 Gessner Rd Ste 950, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 464-2928
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Yes, Very understanding and wonderful doctor! I have been going to him for 8 yrs. Very thorough in his checkup and treatments. State of the art. Recommend him to several neighbors.
About Dr. James Feldman, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.