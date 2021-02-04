Dr. James Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Faulkner, MD
Overview
Dr. James Faulkner, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Faulkner works at
Locations
-
1
Birmingham Orthopedics,Spine Specialist4600 Highway 280 Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 592-5000
-
2
Birmingham Office720 Montclair Rd Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 592-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had problems with my back and went to several doctors and couldn't give me an answer when my pain was coming from. Dr. Faulkner looked at my Xrays and within 10 seconds said right there is your problem disc between T8 and T 9 is heriated.
About Dr. James Faulkner, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1881624211
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Ctr
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Baptist Health System
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
