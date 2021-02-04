Overview

Dr. James Faulkner, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Faulkner works at Birmingham Orthopedics,Spine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.