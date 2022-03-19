See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. James Farmer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Farmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Farmer works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1591
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Han Jo Kim MD PC
    541 E 71st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1591
    Mark Drakos MD Pllc
    333 Earle Ovington Blvd Ste 101, Uniondale, NY 11553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1591
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 19, 2022
    Mar 19, 2022
I have osteoarthritis and it just takes its toll on my joints. My lifesaver is Dr. James Farmer, spinal surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery, NYC. DR. Farmer has performed multiple cervical and lumbar surgeries on me and has been my lifesaver. He not only cares about your physical problems, he addresses your emotional side also. Without going into detail, I had a major problem that could have caused me to have a huge surgery in my cervical spine but he talked with other surgeons and doctors and came up with a minimally invasive solution. He's patient, caring and understanding. I have never felt rushed. He's not a "cut" happy doctor. He takes his time to weigh options. I cannot recommend him enough. I trust him with my life.
    Maryann D — Mar 19, 2022
    About Dr. James Farmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043249477
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Farmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farmer has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.