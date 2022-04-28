Overview

Dr. James Farmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|Baylor University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Farmer works at Ignite Orthopedics & Wellness in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.