Dr. James Fanning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fanning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fanning, MD
Overview
Dr. James Fanning, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Norwalk, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.
Dr. Fanning works at
Locations
-
1
Fisher-titus Medical Center272 Benedict Ave, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 668-8101Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
North Coast Cancer Care Inc.417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-9090
-
3
University Hospitals Medical Group Inc.701 Tyler St, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 557-7480
-
4
Bellevue Hospital1400 W Main St, Bellevue, OH 44811 Directions (419) 483-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fanning?
About Dr. James Fanning, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861443897
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fanning accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanning works at
Dr. Fanning has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanning. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.