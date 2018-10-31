See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. James Fairbairn Jr, MD

Cardiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Fairbairn Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Fairbairn Jr works at Hawkes Clinic in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Locations

    Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 567-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ingalls Memorial Hospital
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2018
    excellent cardiologist , efficient and has awesome bedside manners . I highly recommend him .
    Kimberly Hill in Chicago, IL — Oct 31, 2018
    About Dr. James Fairbairn Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356396923
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital And Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Fairbairn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairbairn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fairbairn Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fairbairn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fairbairn Jr works at Hawkes Clinic in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fairbairn Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Fairbairn Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairbairn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbairn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbairn Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairbairn Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairbairn Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

