Overview

Dr. James Fairbairn Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Fairbairn Jr works at Hawkes Clinic in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.