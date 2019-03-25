Overview

Dr. James Fagin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fagin works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy, Asthma and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.