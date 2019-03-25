Dr. James Fagin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Fagin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Fagin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Fagin works at
Locations
-
1
Prohealth1 Dakota Dr Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-2898
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fagin?
He is one of the best doctors I've been treated by. Caring, professional, knowledgeble and... always on time.
About Dr. James Fagin, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1447344577
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- N Shore University Hospital
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Cornell University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fagin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fagin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fagin works at
Dr. Fagin has seen patients for Food Allergy, Asthma and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fagin speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.