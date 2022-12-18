Overview

Dr. James Fagelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Fagelson works at All About Women's Care in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.