Dr. James Fagelson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Urology Associates799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 733-8848
Urology Associates PC10450 Park Meadows Dr Ste 202, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 733-8848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Littleton Office7720 S Broadway Ste 330, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (303) 733-8848
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Had a visit for a no scalpel Vasectomy yesterday and Dr. Fagelson and his team were fantastic! In and out, start to finish in less than 30 minutes, actual procedure less than 10. Professional, great bedside manner and there is barely any pain or swelling! Cannot recommend Dr. Fagelson enough!
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University of California, San Diego
- Urology
Dr. Fagelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fagelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fagelson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fagelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fagelson speaks Spanish.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagelson.
