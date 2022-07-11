Overview

Dr. James Ezi-Ashi Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ezi-Ashi Jr works at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.