Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. James Evans, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience.
Locations
Arthritis Associates2102 N Country Club Rd Ste 3, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 721-5316
- 2 5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 298-1138
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man is fantastic. He spends the amount of time that is needed. I have been with him for 10 years now and I would definitely recommend him. His nurse is wonderful as well
About Dr. James Evans, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1295721413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.