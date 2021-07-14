Overview

Dr. James Evans, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Pituitary Tumor and Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.