Dr. James Essman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Essman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Essman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Essman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Dr. Essman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Carolina Hand Center391 Serpentine Dr Ste 440, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-4263
- 2 1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 410, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 585-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Essman?
Office visit time.. Appointment was for 9:15. I arrived at 8:55 I saw Dr Essman and was back in my car at 8:13. Shocked at the quickness. Every visit is fast informative and on point. He's my hero along with the entire staff at Spartanburg Surgical Center. The wait for surgery was about 45 minutes the actual surgery 8 minutes for Trigger Finger release. Follow up was excellent! There was one step in the entire process that was not near perfect.
About Dr. James Essman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1962412221
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Essman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Essman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Essman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Essman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Essman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Essman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Essman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.