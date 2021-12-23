Overview

Dr. James Eshom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Eshom works at James L Eshom MD in Arcadia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.