Dr. James Ertle, MD
Overview
Dr. James Ertle, MD is a Dermatologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BASEL / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Illinois Dermatology Institute333 W Chestnut St Ste 202, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 325-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Ertle, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, German
- 1992762173
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital|University of Chicago Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF BASEL / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ertle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ertle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ertle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ertle works at
Dr. Ertle has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ertle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ertle speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ertle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ertle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ertle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ertle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.