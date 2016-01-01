Dr. James Epperly Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epperly Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Epperly Jr, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Dr. Epperly Jr works at
Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-5126
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1538363460
- Emergency Medicine
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Epperly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epperly Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epperly Jr.
