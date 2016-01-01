See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. James Epperly Jr, DO

Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients
Dr. James Epperly Jr, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Epperly Jr works at Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Eastern Carolina Emergency Physicians
    4402 Shipyard Blvd Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-5126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    About Dr. James Epperly Jr, DO

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1538363460
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Emergency Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
    • Columbus Regional Healthcare System
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

