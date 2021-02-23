Dr. James Engels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Engels, MD
Dr. James Engels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Childrens Home Care Pharmacy2530 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (651) 220-5700
Western New York Medical Practice P.c.1445 Portland Ave Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 266-2010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
I was in a bad car accident as a youngster and sustained a very complex hip injury that required a highly skilled technical surgeon. Dr. Engels preformed two surgeries on me. The results gave me more of a life than I could've ever even hoped for prior to being under his care, especially now looking back. He was so kind and helped me and my parents tremendously during a very difficult time. I will forever be grateful. Thank you.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Engels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Engels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engels.
