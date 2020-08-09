Overview

Dr. James Elsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Elsey works at Gwinnett Surgical Associates in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.