Dr. James Elsbree, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oral Roberts Univ Sch of Med, Tulsa Ok and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Elsbree works at Wellstar Cornerstone Fmy Medcn in Acworth, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Canton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.