Dr. James Ellner, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Ellner, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Georgia Pain Management120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 420, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
After several years, I returned regarding a painful back issue and was met by a strong and compassionate staff including Dr. Ellner! They took care of me, they listened and explained by course of treatment well. I am very grateful!!
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720138696
- University South Fla
- UMDNJ Newark
- St George's University
- Emory University
- Anesthesiology
