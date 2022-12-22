Dr. James Elist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Elist, MD
Overview
Dr. James Elist, MD is an Urology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Elist works at
Locations
-
1
James Elist MD A Medical Corp.8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 707, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 729-0311
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elist?
Dr. Elist was very knowledgeable and professional. Surgery went well and quality is great. Not issues so far. Would recommend to any man (who has ask the same question I have).
About Dr. James Elist, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1730234675
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hosp Ctr
- Wash Hospital Center
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elist works at
Dr. Elist speaks Persian and Spanish.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Elist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.