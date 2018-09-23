Dr. Elipas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Elipas, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Elipas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Elipas works at
Locations
-
1
Irene Gula DDS PC6304 N Nagle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 853-0081
-
2
Arbor Centers for Eye Care11600 S Kedzie Ave, Merrionette Park, IL 60803 Directions (708) 388-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elipas?
I am a diabetic. I developed 15 ulcers on the right leg, my left leg was amputated in 2015. Dr Elipas saw pictures of my leg and studied them, Gangrene was already setting in. After studying them he called me and said “ I think I can save your leg” but he could only give me a 50-50 chance. Well after talking with my family I took the chance. We went to surgery and when I saw my foot it looked like it went thru a meat grinder. As of today, I have one ulcer left, my foot is back. Thanks to him.
About Dr. James Elipas, DPM
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1851389761
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elipas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elipas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elipas works at
Dr. Elipas speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Elipas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elipas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elipas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elipas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.