See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. James Elipas, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Elipas, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Elipas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Elipas works at Irene Gula DDS PC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Merrionette Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Irene Gula DDS PC
    6304 N Nagle Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 853-0081
  2. 2
    Arbor Centers for Eye Care
    11600 S Kedzie Ave, Merrionette Park, IL 60803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 388-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elipas?

    Sep 23, 2018
    I am a diabetic. I developed 15 ulcers on the right leg, my left leg was amputated in 2015. Dr Elipas saw pictures of my leg and studied them, Gangrene was already setting in. After studying them he called me and said “ I think I can save your leg” but he could only give me a 50-50 chance. Well after talking with my family I took the chance. We went to surgery and when I saw my foot it looked like it went thru a meat grinder. As of today, I have one ulcer left, my foot is back. Thanks to him.
    Diane Trampf — Sep 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Elipas, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Elipas, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elipas to family and friends

    Dr. Elipas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elipas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Elipas, DPM.

    About Dr. James Elipas, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851389761
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elipas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elipas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Elipas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elipas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elipas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elipas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Elipas, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.