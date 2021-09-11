Dr. James Elder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Elder, MD
Overview
Dr. James Elder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.
Dr. Elder works at
Locations
Select Specialty Hosp-columbus410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 366-8327
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Elder for a second opinion after being very frustrated with the care I received at a different facility. He and his team exceeded my expectations. They addressed all of my concerns and took quick action to treat me. I am so thankful for the phenomenal care they provided to me.
About Dr. James Elder, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1427221803
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elder accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elder works at
Dr. Elder has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.
