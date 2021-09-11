Overview

Dr. James Elder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.



Dr. Elder works at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.