Dr. James Ehrlich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Ehrlich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Winchester Medical Group73 Market St Ste 219, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 779-3333
Digestive Disease Nutrition Consultants of Westchester Llp2 Westchester Park Dr Ste L-1, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 779-3333
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Very caring, took his time, answered all my questions. Testing seemed appropriate and he got back to me right away with results. I was very satisfied
About Dr. James Ehrlich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
