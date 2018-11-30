Overview

Dr. James Ehlich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mooresville, IN. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine St. Louis, MO and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Major Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Ehlich works at Kendrick Family Practice in Mooresville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.