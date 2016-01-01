Dr. Egner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Egner, MD
Overview
Dr. James Egner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Urbana, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital, Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Egner works at
Locations
Carle Foundation Hospital509 W UNIVERSITY AVE, Urbana, IL 61801 Directions (217) 383-4636
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Hoopeston Community Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Egner, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1053330993
Education & Certifications
- Mich State U Assoc Hosps
- Mich State U Assoc Hosps
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Egner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egner.
