Overview

Dr. James Egan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Egan works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Charlotte Amalie, VI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.