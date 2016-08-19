Dr. James Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Egan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Egan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Egan works at
Locations
-
1
The Jackson Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 300, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0305
-
2
The Jackson Clinic Prof Assn2863 HIGHWAY 45 BYP, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-1375Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Richard E. Schluesselmd PC9149 Estate Thomas Ste 208, Charlotte Amalie, VI 00802 Directions (340) 714-1122
-
4
West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hosptial616 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 422-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egan?
Very friendly and efficient staff. Pleasant experience overall.
About Dr. James Egan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457346041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egan works at
Dr. Egan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.