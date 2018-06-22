Dr. James Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Egan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Egan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Egan works at
Locations
Sansum Clinic, Gastroenterology317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did a great job at cottage hospital caring for AVP in my upper gastrointestinal track I recommend
About Dr. James Egan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346357696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
