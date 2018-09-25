Dr. James Edmondson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Edmondson, MD
Dr. James Edmondson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists100 Hospital Ln Ste 205, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Dr. Edmondson and his staff are always friendly, helpful and professional. He takes the time to listen to his patient and make recommendations and reassurance. I am so grateful my family doctor referred me to him several years ago. I don't mind traveling 45 minutes for my appointments
- Ind U Hosps
- Ind U Hosps
- Ind U Hosps
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
- Hendricks Regional Health
