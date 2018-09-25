See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Danville, IN
Dr. James Edmondson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Edmondson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Edmondson works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 205, Danville, IN 46122

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer

Osteoporosis
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Diabetes Type 1
Hyperthyroidism
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipedema
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Turner Syndrome

Sep 25, 2018
Dr. Edmondson and his staff are always friendly, helpful and professional. He takes the time to listen to his patient and make recommendations and reassurance. I am so grateful my family doctor referred me to him several years ago. I don't mind traveling 45 minutes for my appointments
Carol Layton in Terre Haute, IN — Sep 25, 2018
About Dr. James Edmondson, MD

  Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  53 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1831154863
Education & Certifications

  Ind U Hosps
  Ind U Hosps
  Ind U Hosps
  IN UNIV SCH OF MED
  Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Edmondson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Edmondson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Edmondson works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Edmondson’s profile.

Dr. Edmondson has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmondson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmondson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmondson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmondson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmondson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

