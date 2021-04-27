Dr. James Edison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Edison, MD
Overview
Dr. James Edison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
North Office3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
3
Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc85 McNaughten Rd Ste 320, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
4
West Office815 W Broad St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 754-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and helpful. He s not a Dr. to hear your life story. I m not there to be his buddy.
About Dr. James Edison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871587105
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edison has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Edison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edison.
